Local business to host beekeeping class

PARK TOWNSHIP – Despite the snow on the ground, there is still a buzz in the air about beekeeping, and Beeline Apiaries and Woodenware wants to share that feeling.

On Saturday, March 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., they will be hosting their annual Bee School beekeeping class at their location on 20960 M-60 in Park Township.

Owner Jonathan Showalter, who runs the class, said that there’s a lot to be learned from being a beekeeper.

“There are a lot of things to be learned, like patience and endurance, especially if you get stung,” Showalter said. “But you’re also going to learn how God has created a very small creature to fill a very large role in the environment.”

Showalter, who has been in the beekeeping business for 16 years, said that now days, bees are very important creatures for the environment.

“Bees are very important for pollination and the food chain,”

