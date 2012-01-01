Local boutique brings style to downtown

THREE RIVERS — Through his business Attraction Boutique, “Malik” Calvin Burks has brought style to downtown Three Rivers.

Burks, whose boutique is located in Suite C at 52 N. Main St., said he has had a passion for fashion since the 90s.

“I have always been able to draw and one day, I just looked at a fashion magazine and drew a dress out of it,” Burks said. “I had it made into a dress and a girl actually wore it out to a party. Everyone loved it. That gave me the confidence to pursue this path. This was in 1994.”

While Burks knew he enjoyed fashion, he did not decide to become a boutique owner until 2012.

“I came up with the idea to become the owner of my own business in 2012 when I was living in Elkhart, Ind.,” he said. “In 2016, after a trip to New York, where I learned how to brand, I decided to move to Michigan to start a store.”

Burks said he chose to settle down in Three Rivers because he saw the city as an “up and coming place.”

Initially, Burks began his business on Portage Avenue, but moved downtown in April of this year because he wanted to be more centrally located.

“I started out in 2016 on Portage (Avenue), but then I moved to Main St.,” he said. “I moved down here because I wanted to be in the center of downtown and surrounded by the supportive businesses.”

Burks said he opened the boutique in May of this year to provide fashionable pieces to the “everyday woman.”

“We have modern styles for the everyday woman,” he said. “We have versatile styles that can go from day to night.”

