Local blessing box installed

Last week a blessing box was installed at the First United Methodist Church in Three Rivers. The box is equipped with various nonperishables that those in need can take at their leisure. While praying over the box, Pastor Derl Keefer said it is the church’s job to help the community, “the scripture tells us that we are to feed the hungry.” From left to right are Karen Keefer, Larry Rigdon, Lane Wells, the builder of the box, and Pastor Keefer.

Commercial-News/Kate Kulwicki