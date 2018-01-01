Local author talks about new book at Three Rivers Public Library

THREE RIVERS – A local writer whose book was published in December stopped by the Three Rivers Public Library to discuss her new book and the inspirations she had while writing it.

Laura Kemp, a White Pigeon native and White Pigeon Middle School teacher, wrote the new adult fiction novel Evening in the Yellow Wood, which tells the story of a young woman returning to the fictional northern Michigan town of Lantern Creek after seeing a picture of the father that abandoned her as a child in a local newspaper, and the mysterious and paranormal events that occur after she arrives.

Kemp talked about her journey to becoming a writer during her presentation at the Library. Kemp said she first came to love writing when she was young.

“The dedication [in Evening in the Yellow Wood] says ‘Thank you to mom for writing down my stories when I was too little to do it myself,’” Kemp said. “My mother would lay on the floor of the living room, and I’d tell her my stories, and she’d write them, and I’d draw pictures.”

Kemp said she had encouraging teachers going through school, which culminated in a positive message she received in college from writer and Northwestern University professor Stuart Dybek.

“I remember I got one of my short stories back, and I was kind of nervous, since it was the first one I turned into him, and on the top it said ‘The talent here is obvious,’” Kemp said. “And I was like, okay, maybe this is something I could do beyond college. When he wrote it, it was a big boost to my self-esteem, and I would draw it out periodically if I felt down or depressed about my writing.”

After college, Kemp, with help from a friend, started sending in short stories and poetry to different literary magazines. She was first published in Main Channel Voices, and from there, she was published in more magazines, including a Special Olympics short story in Chicken Soup for the Soul.

Kemp said she started writing Evening in the Yellow Wood 10 years ago, after she had kids, which she admitted was a “rotten time to start writing a novel.” Kemp said she based the book on experiences she had during a summer up in Rogers City, Mich., a city in the northern Lower Peninsula, one hour southeast of Mackinaw City.

Kemp met a friend at a writer’s conference and, after Kemp was met with several rejections, the friend promised the publication house she was recently hired in, Pandamoon Publishing in Austin, Tex., would read the manuscript for the novel. A year later, after Pandamoon sent Kemp an email questionnaire six months after sending the manuscript, Kemp received an email from the publishing company.

“I got an email, and I opened it, and it said that they’d like to buy the manuscript,” Kemp said. “It was a whole year and a half after that before it got published.”

The book came out in December of 2018, and Kemp said she’s been on a “whirlwind” since, including promoting the book and doing book signings. One of the next book signings she’s doing is in Rogers City.

Kemp said the book is intended for high school and young adult audiences.

