Listening test

Marcelino Bautista, 9, practices for the WIDA test as Amelia Bautista, 6, looks on during a WIDA test prep session held Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Three Rivers Community Schools’ District Training Room, following an overview of the test provided by district English as a Second Language coordinator Stephanie Hallgren. The WIDA test is a state-mandated test administered once a year to students who list that another language besides English is spoken in their home; the test measures listening, reading, writing and speaking. It allows children to receive appropriate services and support during the school day. Students are not required to take the test after they have demonstrated proficiency on all for areas of the test and demonstrate grade level scores on state standardized tests.