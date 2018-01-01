Lions Legends charity basketball game a success for local F.O.P.

THREE RIVERS — A huge fan base turned out Tuesday night at Three Rivers High School for the 12th annual charity basketball game between the Detroit Lions Legends and the St. Joseph County F.O.P. Lodge #106.

The game serves as the first of two fundraisers every year for the local F.O.P. lodge.

“We do two fundraisers per year for the F.O.P. The first is our basketball game with the Lions and the second is our Country/Western show in September. The funds are used to work with our goal to help law enforcement in our county with different projects. We also donate proceeds to other civic organizations like youth baseball and local veterans,” said Jason Bingaman, president of F.O.P. Lodge #106.

“It’s just a fun night. You can see the kids that come out and how much they enjoy themselves. The game always ends up with our F.O.P. team getting a few points and the Lions coming back to win at the end.”

Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.