Lions Club pancakes for charity

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Lions Club hosted their traditional free pancake breakfast during the Centreville Covered Bridge Days on Saturday, July 15.

Member of the Centreville Lions Club, Gary Metz, said although the event is considered free, the club asked for donations towards Habitat for Humanity.

“The truth is, we do better with to go [donations], than we do when we charge. People are just very generous and want to donate,” Metz said.

He said the club purchased the supplies for the breakfast and set up the area for the event, but 100 percent of the proceeds go towards Habitat for Humanity, in order to help them complete local projects.

“Habitat came and presented their purpose to us. Normally, we would just make a donation ,but this time we just decided to have a pancake breakfast and to give them all of the proceeds,” Metz said.

The Lions Cub expected to provide 300 people with a free pancake breakfast. Metz said it was really great to have this event completely free, especially to those who can’t afford the morning treat.

“They can eat here for free. It really is free. We set to feed people that normally don’t get to eat, it just another reason why I love the free pancake breakfast so much,” Metz said.

Thanks to the Lion’s Club’s willingness to reach out and help, Habitat for Humanity will collect the donations and continue to complete projects around the area.

Nick Metzger from Habitat for Humanity said the organization is currently in the process of finishing the construction of a house in Centreville.

He said the goal is to complete the construction within the month. Once the house is completed, Metzger said Habitat for Humanity will continue work on a house in White Pigeon.

He said these houses are just the summer projects and once school starts again, Habitat for Humanity will do a lot to support the local schools.

He said, donations and support to the organization go a long way with any project, big or small.

“Every little bit helps, that is what it is all about. It is not just one member donating, it is everyone pitching in and helping out the community,” Metzger said.