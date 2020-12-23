Lions Club food and toy distribution a success

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Lions Club members, with some help from local volunteers, assisted the community and families in need with their annual food and toy distribution event Saturday.

More than 100 families received food boxes and bags of toys during the event, held at the club’s meeting hall on Sixth Avenue. Like in previous years, the event was a drive-thru style, with families presenting letters they received from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to get the food and toys they need for the holiday season.

Along with the food baskets, which contain canned and dry food items, families also received separate items of cereal, ham, potatoes and apples. The canned and dry food items normally come from food drives held by Three Rivers’ schools, but because of the closure of in-person classes the last couple of months, those drives couldn’t happen this year.

“The schools usually have this competition and kids gather for classrooms and gather food, and the school who has the largest contribution, we throw a pizza party for them. Because they closed the elementaries, which are our biggest suppliers, we couldn't depend on the food coming from them,” Lions Club member Doug Gross, who also chaired the food distribution effort, said. “We usually have a room filled with food from them, but this year we had nothing from them.”

Gross said the club had to purchase food from the Food Bank of South Central Michigan so they can get their boxes filled. Even so, he said this year’s distribution was more important than ever because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s a lot of families in need out there, and I think we make Christmas dinner and food possible, and the toys for parents who can’t afford to buy for children makes it a big contribution to Three Rivers,” Gross said. “It’s a heartbreaking thing for me to think of people not having enough to eat in a country like ours.”

Gross said despite a lower number of families that have signed up in previous years, turnout was still good and “steady” for the food distribution. The same could be said for the toy distribution, done in partnership with the St. Joseph County Marine Corps League #1401 (MCL) and the Toys for Tots program.

The toy distribution helped a large number of families get Christmas gifts for their children that they may not have been able to afford otherwise. Past Club President and District 11-B2 Governor Julie Mayuiers said there were plenty of volunteers that helped set up the toy side of the distribution, including people from the Twin County Probation Center, students from Three Rivers High School, and TRHS Girls’ Basketball coach Jason Bingaman.

Mayuiers said toy donations this year were steady from last year’s totals, and thanked those who donated to the cause through both the Lions Club and Toys for Tots.

“I didn't think we'd have near this many toys; we were thinking, 'How will we be able to buy toys?', but we didn't have to buy anything other than batteries,” Mayuiers said. “People have been very generous in town; Menards employees took up a donation and they bought toys, and they donated bags to put them in. We're blessed to have these toys and be able to help so many kids have a merry Christmas.”

There were plenty of toys distributed for boys and girls of all ages, from dolls and Lego sets to board games and basketballs. Toys were handed out by the students, as well as members of the MCL.

MCL Commandant Rodney Bolte said it was a good feeling to help out the Lions Club’s cause for another year.

“We enjoy doing this every year, and seeing to it that the kids have a good Christmas, that means a lot to us,” Bolte said. “The kids are the ones we do this for. It’s our honor and privilege and brings us great joy.”

Overall, Gross said doing the distribution is a great thing for the club every year, and has been for the past 60-plus years of the initiative.

“It's the largest service activity the club provides for this number of people,” Gross said. “This has a big impact on the community every year.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.