Lions celebrate legacy and community

THREE RIVERS — Service, leadership, and community were celebrated at the Lions Club picnic on Tuesday, July 25.

Julie Mayuiers, Three Rivers Lions Club President, said the purpose of the picnic was to recognize those who contributed to the club’s summer successes.

“This is a thank you for all the people who worked the Turtle Derby and Ox Roast, the club members, family members, and friends,” Mayuiers said.

The event also consisted of a banner exchange between the incoming and outgoing District 11-B2 Governors.

“The outgoing Governor [Jim Farrell] brings the banner over to our club for the new Governor coming in [Barb Stutesman],” Mayuiers said. “It shows that this is the home of the [District 11-B2] Governor. Next year, when we pass it onto the incoming Governor, we will get a patch put on our permanent banner that says ‘Home of past District Governor Barb Stutesman.’”

As picnic attendees enjoyed the cookout and conversations amongst their peers, the Lions Club honored those who served the community within and outside of the club.

Among these awards was the “Heart of a Lion” award.

“It is a special certificate for people who are not members of the Lions Club, but go above and beyond for the community,” Mayuiers said. “We feel that they have the heart of a Lion, even though they are not an official Lion.”

Recipients of the award included Teresa Cytlak of Ridgeway Floral and Charlie Wolgamood, Lisa DeVine, and Mike Curtis of the Three Rivers Improvement Movement (TRIM).

The event concluded with an award that was voted on by the club’s membership, the “Lion of the Year” award.

Sheree Sorenson, Three Rivers Lions Club First Vice President, awarded Julie Mayuiers, Three Rivers Lions Club President with the honor.

“This Lion has made a tremendous impact,” Sorenson said. “She has a vision for the future of the club and a positive attitude. Her presence has led our club to serve with kindness.”

According to Sorenson, Mayuiers is the “first President of the Three Rivers Lions Club to receive this award.”

