Lights of Love exceeds goal in benefit to Three Rivers Health

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Health Auxiliary hosted its 27th annual Lights of Love Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 9, following Three Rivers’ first snowfall of the holiday season.

Co-chairperson of the Lights of Love Committee Karen Armstrong said Lights of Love exceeded their goal of $10,000 this year and raised over $11,000 to purchase a new bladder scanner for the hospital.

“This is all due to your donations, and the gratitude you’ve give has helped raise the quality of healthcare at Three Rivers Health,” Armstrong said.

Throughout the year, donors gave Lights of Love a minimum of $3 to purchase a “symbolic light” on the tree in honor or in memory of a loved one. During the ceremony, a slideshow presentation scrolled through the names of those being honored, as well as businesses, churches, and other service clubs that donated.

Armstrong said each department of the hospital sent Lights of Love a “wish list,” and then the committee voted on “what we thought would be most needed for the hospital.” This year, a bladder scanner was crossed off the list for the emergency department.

Brad Selent, R.N., emergency department manager, received a “loaner” bladder scanner from the company in order to present the improved technology during the ceremony. Compared to the department’s current bladder scanner, Selent said the advanced technology donated by Lights of Love offers improved accuracy when detecting urine in the bladder. The previous equipment offered three options of scans, male, female or child, but the new technology includes an additional option, female post-hysterectomy.

