Lights of Love exceeds goal for 2019

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Health Auxiliary’s Lights of Love Committee announced they exceeded their goal for their 2019 Lights of Love campaign and donated two pieces of equipment to the hospital and HealthTRAC during their 29th annual tree lighting ceremony Saturday.

The funds raised came via donations throughout the year from individuals, businesses and service organizations, each one representing a light on a tree that was lit near the end of the ceremony by Taylor Snow. Each light symbolized the memory of a loved one or honored a loved one.

Lights of Love has raised over $410,000 in the past 29 years, purchasing many pieces of equipment for the hospital. Last year, Lights of Love helped purchase a LUCAS chest compression system for the emergency room.

This year’s goal, Lights of Love co-chair Gary Armstrong said, was $10,000, and he said the fundraiser “exceeded” it. With the funds raised, the Auxiliary was able to buy two pieces of equipment for Three Rivers Health: A Splash Series 300 ADA-compliant chair lift system for the rehab therapy pool at HealthTrac and a new vein finder for the Three Rivers Health operating room.