Lighting up the playground

THREE RIVERS — Andrews Elementary School in Three Rivers celebrated the holiday season with their first ceremonial Christmas tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Dozens of Andrews’ students and their families gathered on the playground for the event, which used one of the 40-to-50-foot tall pine trees on the playground as the Christmas tree. The tree featured 350 feet of lights strung across.

Principal Ben McIntyre said the ceremony was a great way to bring the community and the Andrews family together for a good time.

“It was just an idea our team came up with to bring the family together,” McIntyre said. “Last year, we did a Christmas movie, so this year we wanted to go bigger.”

Along with the tree lighting, individual classrooms did their own trees, each based on a different country, and hot chocolate was available for those in attendance. McIntyre said he hopes the event becomes an annual tradition.

“I’m hoping every year, it gets bigger and better,” McIntyre said.

