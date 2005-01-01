Life on a String

THREE RIVERS — Sometimes it takes a lot of perseverance to make a full recovery from a potentially career-threatening ailment.

Such was the case for Gladius, a guitarist and composer from Atlanta who performed Monday for patrons at the Three Rivers Public Library.

Gladius, a stage name derived from the name of an ancient Roman sword, said while he was studying at Georgia State University in 2005, he woke up one morning to find his fingers were “asleep.” It turned out to be something worse: A case of peripheral neuropathy, or nerve damage, in both hands and elbows, effectively putting his future career on pause.

“It was really devastating,” Gladius said. “There’s hardly any words for it. You go from practicing seven hours a day, like a full-time job, to just stopping cold turkey. I wake up one day, and out of the blue, my hands don’t work. It wasn’t like a car accident or anything, just literally woke up one day. It was pretty scary.”

Gladius, who declined to use his real name for this article, said he then underwent surgery on the ulnar nerves in both of his elbows, as well as the carpal tunnels in both wrists.

“I was effectively out of guitar playing, not able to perform or make progress, for about two and a half years,” Gladius said. “It was about a year from the initial symptoms before realizing I needed to go the surgery route and go under the knife, and a bit more time for recovery and physical therapy.” He said through multiple surgeries, the physical therapy, and countless prayers, he eventually made a full recovery.

After he recovered, he released the first of his three studio albums, fittingly named “Post-Operation Demonstration,” in 2011, a Christian rock album that garnered some airplay on Christian radio. He has released two live albums as well, including 2012’s “Live Wire,” which highlighted some of his flamenco stylings and covers, which he mainly performed at the TRPL on Monday.

Gladius said his inspiration for getting into music was his neighbors’ love of guitar music.

“I had some neighbors of mine when I was a kid who were really into guitar, and mainly the headbanging variety and the heavy stuff at first, and it sounded and looked like a lot of fun,” Gladius said. “I thought, I got to have one of those, but I was 10, and my parents wouldn’t give in because they wouldn’t want all that racket around the house.”

Eventually, he said, one of his uncles “gave in” and gave him his first guitar.

“I think he had bought it 30 years earlier in Argentina for $10 or something close to that,” Gladius said. “The strings were about half a foot off the fretboard, but it was enough to get started.”

Please see Tuesday's Print or E-edition for full article