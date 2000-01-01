A life gone too soon

THREE RIVERS — Talking with those who knew Three Rivers native and Sturgis resident Janine Stanford, they described her in pretty much the same way.

“She was very outgoing, very spontaneous, and she liked to have fun,” Shemika Stanford, Janine’s sister, said.

Janine Stanford died of a stroke Oct. 5 at the age of 35, and her funeral, dubbed a “Homegoing Service” by the family, was held at New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Three Rivers Saturday, with dozens of friends and family in attendance.

Janine was born on Sept. 7, 1984 in Three Rivers to Yvonne Stanford-Thomas and Lynn A. Truss Sr. She worked as a general laborer at ThermaTru in Sturgis, where she lived with her fiancé, Tyler McGlothlen, and six children, Jeremiah, Wesely, Kaidence, Gavin, Carlleen and Nathan. She attended Hoppin Elementary and Three Rivers Middle School and was a graduate of Huss Academy in the early 2000s.

Janine, Shemika said, particularly loved to write, and aspired to be a journalist someday. She also loved reading, especially the Harry Potter series, as well as watching Game of Thrones.

“She liked to tell stories, and write a little bit of everything,” Shemika said. “She liked J.K. Rowling, so she kind of wanted to be like her, so she wrote kind of like her.”

One of the things McGlothlen remembered about his fiancé was her love of movies.

“I remember the night before she passed, we were watching movies on Netflix, and we were just drinking and laughing throughout the night,” McGlothlen said. “Last year, on this day actually, we went on a date to see ‘Halloween.’ We walked through the theater hand-in-hand, it was a little gloomy out, but it made it good ambience for the movie.”Her mother, Yvonne, said Janine was a “wonderful” person.

“She was caring, she was everything, and she would give everything her last,” Yvonne said. “She was a hard worker, had six kids she loved tremendously, and she loved her family.”

Yvonne said she had a lot of favorite moments of Janine, and she was “proud” to have her as a daughter.

“She comes around, and when she smiles, she lights up the room,” Yvonne said. “She was a beautiful person, and I’m not being biased because she’s my daughter, you should see all the crowd in here from all over the state.”

Pastor James Ingram from Lighthouse Baptist Church in Three Rivers, who knew Janine and her family for 30 years, remembered what Janine was like as a kid during his remarks at the service.

“I remember her when she was small and running around, and half of them I didn’t know their names, so I gave them names, so I gave her ‘J,’” Ingram said. “What I remember about her was her smile. She had a smile that, as a youth director, it used to melt my heart.

“She made a difference in the lives of everybody that’s sitting here at a young age. Some of us older folks, we need to think about that.”

Janine also made a difference in some lives upon her passing as a registered organ donor. Shemika said upon her passing, doctors were able to recover her lungs, kidney and liver, which were donated to those in need. Because of this, Janine also received an “honor walk” at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo, done to honor a dying patient about to donate organs to others.

Overall, her family hopes Janine is remembered in a positive light.

“I’d want her to be remembered as a loving mother, friend, just as a good person in general,” McGlothlen said.

“She marched to her own drum, she was always accepting, but she stood out from the crowd,” Carmen Fortney, Janine’s cousin, said.

“She was the type of person that would do anything for anybody. When you hurt, she’d try to make you feel better to ease your pain,” Yvonne said. “Once you come in and get to talking with Janine, you were smiling, joking, laughing and everything, and forgetting about your troubles. That’s the kind of person she truly, truly was.”

