Library to move forward with purchase of SMB&T building

THREE RIVERS — On Tuesday, Aug. 22, the Three Rivers Public Library Board voted in favor of moving forward with the purchase of the Southern Michigan Bank and Trust Building in downtown Three Rivers.

Board president Fran Stark said the library has a budget of $1.2 million to continue with the renovations of the building, as well as the purchase. She said the estimated cost of the building is $350,000, with renovations for the first floor and for “corrections with the safety on the street,” considered “phase one” of the project, expected to cost up to $850,000.

Stark said, “the theory is the first floor will be so impressive that people will want to help finish the second floor.”

“The main floor of the building is designed so that people walking in will go ‘wow this is perfect, wonderful, this is a great library,’” Stark said. “The second floor is going to get a remake, and a preparation form. We would get it set up so it has carpet, paint, the room looks good but we won’t have many walls in there and such until later when we have enough money to finish up the second floor.”

