THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Public Library Board, at its meeting Wednesday, Dec. 21, voted to increase 17 employee-hours for the remainder of the 2016-17 budget year.

Staffing was cut for 2016-17, with the page position removed and other workers’ hours reduced.

“I would like to reinstate some hours,” new library director Debra Greenacre said.

Starting Jan. 1, several employees will have increased hours, at a total cost of $5,518.

“I believe we have enough money in the budget,” Greenacre said.

She proposed cutting the book budget, which is “huge” (over $65,000), as well as bringing back the processing of books into the library.

Please see Friday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.