Library hosts its third annual picnic

THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers Public Library (TRPL) has equipped the community’s youths with the tools to build a better world.

On Wednesday, the library hosted its third annual picnic for children in the area.

Debra Greenacre, library director, said that in the first hour over 100 community members attended the event.

“We do this [event] to get the community out to see what is going on at the library,” she said.

The event included grilled treats, various games, and toolbox making.

“Our theme is ‘build a better world,’” she said. “They are building toolboxes so that they can put tools in those toolboxes to help them build a better world.”

Caryn Wilson, children’s librarian, said the library’s goal is to expose youths to a broader perspective.

“We are just playing on all of the different ideas in regards to building,” Wilson said. “The more they experience, the more they learn, [and] the more they can contribute to a better world.”

Amanda Yearling, assistant director/head of adult and teen services, said she hoped the event would provide youths with an opportunity for hands-on learning.

“It is all about creating,” Yearling said. “[At the library] you can get your hands dirty, you can get involved, you can make something, and have an opportunity to try something new, whether it is making tool boxes or building blanket forts. Engineering skills are not just for the classroom.”

