Home / Home

Library to host four-part financial series

By: 
Samantha May, Staff Writer

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Public Library welcomes anyone of any age to come learn about personal finances during its four-part financial series starting Saturday, Jan. 12.
Through a sponsorship with Flagstar Bank in Three Rivers, Assistant Director/ Young Adult and Adult Librarian Bobbi Schoon said a representative from the bank, or “an expert,” will host one informational session each of the next four months focusing on different topics. Each class begins at 2 p.m. and will last for about one hour to an hour and a half.
 

Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here