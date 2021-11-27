Library finalizes policies for Library of Things

THREE RIVERS — The final hurdle for the Three Rivers Public Library to start a Library of Things has been cleared.

The TRPL Board of Trustees Tuesday unanimously approved a set of policies for the upcoming Library of Things, a new addition to the library that looks to have patrons check out physical items other than books, such as kitchen appliances, tools, and laptop/mobile hotspot kits.

Library Director Bobbi Schoon said there were only a few minor changes made to the policy since it was last discussed at the board’s October meeting, having to do with double-checking overdue fine amounts and allowing borrowers to reserve an item in the Library of Things in the library’s online catalog up to five days in advance.

Board members praised the work done on the policy.

“I think it looks pretty good, and I think people will use it,” Board Vice President Mike Fleckenstein said.

Under the policy approved by the board, borrowers of items in the Library of Things have to be 18 years old or older, and have a library card with no outstanding fines over $5 on their account. Items have to be checked out physically at the library’s service desk, and borrowers cannot lend the item to another person without the library’s consent. Items can be borrowed for either one or two weeks at a time, depending on what it is, but have to be returned physically to the service desk. Items can be renewed one time for seven days unless another patron has a hold on the item.

Overdue fines for items from the Library of Things will be $1 to $5 per day, depending on the item, with the maximum overdue fine equal to the replacement cost for the device. If the item is more than 30 days overdue, the borrower will receive a bill to cover the replacement cost plus a $3 processing fee. If the item is returned in good condition, the bill will be removed from the borrower’s account. Borrowers will be responsible for any damage to the item and/or its accessories, and the item cannot be modified or altered by the borrower.

In the policy is a section of the Michigan Penal Code that states any person that fails to return rented tangible library property “shall be guilty of larceny, and be prosecuted for a misdemeanor.”

There is also a borrower agreement that has to be signed, which states that they agree to the terms in the policy, as well as grants written consent for the library to “provide any information to law enforcement that is necessary to recover or assist in the prosecution regarding the item(s) not returned by the due date.”

Schoon said she hopes to have the Library of Things up and running by mid-December, and have a few items “ready to go,” including items the library got thanks to a $1,000 grant from Walmart that she announced at the meeting. The money will, among other things, be used to buy what she called “healing libraries” for young kids undergoing stressful or complicated situations.

“We’ll get three kits from that. One of them is if a child has lost a pet, and it’s books they can read, activities parents can do with them to help address that topic,” Schoon said. “Another is if you lost a loved one, and then another one is if there’s a separation or divorce going on in a child’s life. That’ll be part of the Library of Things.”

Schoon added they have done surveys of the public to gauge what they wanted in the Library of Things. Originally, she said the library might buy things all at once, but then decided to “pace it out” over a few months and see where it is at that time.

“We’re looking to add things that have value, but we’ll start to release things in December,” Schoon said.

In other business…

The board approved the list of holiday closures for 2022. There were no changes from last year’s holiday closures, with the library closed on Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day, Apr. 15 for Good Friday, May 30 for Memorial Day, July 4 for Independence Day, Sept. 5 for Labor Day, Nov. 23 and 24 for Thanksgiving, Dec. 24 and 26 for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve.

The board approved the list of days the library would close early for staff training in 2022. The library closes early at 3 p.m. the second Wednesday every month for monthly employee meetings and training. The 2022 dates are Jan. 12, Feb. 9, Mar. 9, Apr. 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, and Dec. 14.

The board approved the board meeting dates for 2022. The board normally meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month. The 2022 meeting dates are Jan. 25, Feb. 22, Mar. 22, Apr. 26, May 24, June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 22, and Monday, Dec. 19 due to Christmas.

Schoon said the library is finalizing a report for the Libraries Transforming Communities Grant they received earlier this year, which allowed them to hold “Community Conversations” on a number of different topics.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.