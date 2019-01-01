Library board reviews draft budget for 2019-20

THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers Public Library Board reviewed and discussed a draft budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year during their regular meeting Tuesday.

The budget, which is not yet final, includes money appropriated for the short period of time that the library will be paying utility costs at both their current location and their future location at 88 N. Main St., at the former Southern Michigan Bank & Trust building.

Library Director Lynn Schofield-Dahl said the Library is meeting challenges with the budget.

“In addition to the expenses we would normally have, I have to plan for adding more staff to supervise in the new building, since we have two floors, and we need more people for customer service, security, everything,” Schofield-Dahl said.

To accommodate the new location, the budget calls for four part-time positions, a new page position, two new service specialists, and a new custodian, in addition to the employees already on staff. The budget also calls for $8,000 to $8,500 to be spent on adult, children, and teen books, a combination that would be less than the $45,000 budgeted in the previous fiscal year.

Schofield-Dahl said the book budget would be decreased partially by decreasing how many copies of books they get from their primary vendors. Schofield-Dahl said she went through a list of authors they get books from, and said she has “trimmed back” the number of copies they get from certain authors down from four to three or less.

Board Vice Chair Mike Fleckenstein said books are important to what the library does obviously, and trimming the book budget could upset some patrons.

