Library board to do feasibility study of bank building

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Public Library Board Tuesday, March 28, voted 3-2 to spend an amount not to exceed $10,000 to have a feasibility study done of 88 N. Main St. (the Southern Michigan Bank & Trust building) as a possible new library.

Library board members Myrtle Butler and Brenda Potts voted against, requesting that they also do a feasibility study on the current library building at 103 S. Douglas Ave. Library board member Julie Keefer, who voted in favor along with Deb Berg and Joye Briggs, suggested it would be better financial stewardship to do one building, and only do the second if it was determined the first would not be an option.

The library board has been given short-term leases by the city of Three Rivers as they wait to see what happens with the building. The city had waited to see if St. Joseph County had been interested in purchasing the building to expand the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging (which leases the other half of the building); at a county executive committee meeting, commissioners talked about looking into the possibility of building a senior center at Meyer Broadway Park, but at a subsequent county commission meeting, said they were just thinking out loud. Briggs said she had talked to a county commissioner who invited library board members to come to the next county commission meeting.

City manager Joe Bippus told library board members that the Commission on Aging has had a builder look at giving an estimate to rehabilitate the current building.

