THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Public Library board discussed the library’s preliminary FY 2018-19 budget during a meeting on Tuesday, March 27.

Library Director Lynn Schofield-Dahl said she’s “not increasing any of the line items incredibly, in fact many of the areas are being decreased.”

“Part of the reason for that is we will have a transitional period where we are paying for utilities, mowing, snow removal, various things, for two buildings instead of just one,” Schofield-Dahl said.

“In order to keep us from having to whack at the budget, I’m proposing that we take those extra expenses for that transitional period, (for) one year only — that we take the funding for those (extra expenses) from the fund balance — so we can have the other money that is remaining, the revenues, and depend on those to use for the budget.”

Schofield-Dahl also recommended the board consider “boosting” the budget for the renovation of the library’s new property on 88 N. Main Street in downtown Three Rivers — from $800,000 to $900,000 — so a new elevator could potentially be installed in the building. While the current elevator meets minimum legal requirements, Schofield-Dahl said it is quite small. Installing a new elevator would guarantee greater accessibility to the second floor for any patron who may not be capable of taking the stairs.

