Library board discusses asbestos, lead reports

THREE RIVERS – Asbestos and lead reports for the new Library building at 88 N. Main Street were discussed by Library Director Lynn Schofield-Dahl at the Three Rivers Public Library Board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

Schofield-Dahl said she was “very pleased” there was no asbestos found in the building in heavy traffic areas, as it was mostly contained to areas “that will not be disturbed,” such as the floor of a janitor’s closet on the second floor, and a few ceiling tiles over a closet in a second floor hall.

“Since that tile isn’t being broken up, there’s no chance of the asbestos becoming airborne, so it doesn’t have to be abated at this time,” Schofield-Dahl said.

As for the lead, most of the lead found in the building was located around the windows.

“Since the windows aren’t coming out at this point, we don’t have to worry about sealing it at this point, we can do it later when we decide we will do the window replacement,” Schofield-Dahl said.

