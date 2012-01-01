Library board continues discussions as they wait to hear about future

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Public Library board members discussed several things at their board meeting Wednesday, Dec. 21 as they wait to hear about their future in the current library building.

St. Joseph County has proposed purchasing the building for expansion of the current Commission on Aging facility, and so the city of Three Rivers has been looking at other locations for the library. The library board has sought to get a longer lease on the current building than the year-long one it now has, but as the city has a live offer for the building, it is only committing to the shorter length.

The city considered the former Whitehouse Manufacturing building just southwest of the N. Main Street and W. Michigan Avenue intersection as a potential library home, but at $3 million-$4 million for repair, it was cost-prohibitive.

Currently the Southern Michigan Bank and Trust building at 88 N. Main St. is being looked at, and library board members would like also to visit the Horizon Bank building at 123 Portage Ave.

