Library board approves schematic design services proposal

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Public Library Board Tuesday voted 4-0 in favor of accepting Arkos Design’s schematic design services proposal in the amount of $17,500, plus an additional $600 for anticipated “reimbursable expenses.”

Joye Briggs, Deb Berg, Brenda Potts and Fran Stark voted in favor of the proposal, while Julie Keefer and Myrtle Butler did not vote, as neither could attend Tuesday’s meeting.

As per the proposal, Arkos Design will “evaluate in greater detail the potential of the Southern Michigan Bank and Trust (SMBT) facility as an appropriate space to provide the current and future needs” for library services. The architecture and planning firm will refine options that were presented during the assessment phase “into a single solution enabling the design team to establish an estimated cost for the renovation, scaled representation of the intended library program and potential interior design features.”

Arkos Design will provide preliminary designs consisting of drawings, sketches and any “other appropriate studies” for the library board to review sometime in “late July or early August,” according to Arkos Design President/CEO Jeff Anglemyer.

Library Director Debra Greenacre said a portion of leftover funds from the library’s previously approved enhancement project would be used to pay for the designs.

During the public comment period…

•Anna Smith of Three Rivers called the SMBT building on 88 N. Main Street a “great, great space,” and said no matter what the library decides to do regarding its location, there will be opposition. Smith said the library board needs to think about “what’s good for the future,” when it does make a decision on the matter.

“It doesn’t make any difference what we do in Three Rivers, whether it’s downtown (or elsewhere), there’s always going to be some opposition and we have to think about the future and what’s good for the future,” Smith said. “I think moving out of this old building is good for Three Rivers’ future, not only for our kids but for the town too.”

•Mary Vanderna of Three Rivers said, “It’s an exciting time for the library. My kids grew up just a couple houses from here, so they practically lived in the library because it was cheap for us. I always thought this was just a temporary thing, and I agree that it is depressing in here sometimes, you need natural sunlight and I just think, looking at that building (downtown), it’s inviting. Libraries now are almost the center of the town, where people come for many different things and I just can’t wait, to be honest with you, after I saw what (the architects) can do, I’m really excited about it.”

