Library board approves change order for renovation project

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Public Library Board approved a change order for the library’s renovation project at 88 N. Main St. in Three Rivers during their meeting Tuesday.

TRPL Interim Library Director Bobbi Schoon said the new change order would cover additional electrical needs and cabling for the building, at a cost of $87,064 through Q3 Technologies of Kalamazoo. There were two bids for the change order, with Q3 being the lowest bid.

Three Rivers City Finance Director Cathy Lawson said some of the work was already scheduled into the plans, so some of the work has been done.

“The priority of this change order is they would like to run the cable before starting to put in walls,” Lawson said. “It’s a lot easier, even though they put in conduit, to fish that stuff through while they don’t have drywall up or anything like that, so they can actually get all the cabling in.”