THREE RIVERS – After a couple months of debate, the Three Rivers Public Library Board on Tuesday approved a budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year, while also tabling action on a renovation project for their future location.

The budget approved by the board was very similar to the one presented to the board by Executive Director Lynn Schofield-Dahl during their special meeting on April 18. One of the changes made to the budget between the special meeting and Tuesday’s regular meeting was the finalization of cuts to current building and staff hours. No staff position cuts are part of the budget. Schofield-Dahl said the budget cuts are due to a 28 percent cut in revenues for the library.

Schofield-Dahl said total staff hours would be cut down to 54 hours total a week. The actual number of service hours have not been finalized, however Schofield-Dahl added that the library will have to cut hours by five or six per week. A patron-flow study will be conducted by the library so that the service hour changes affect the fewest number of patrons.

Along with the building and staff hour cuts, cuts to material and database services are in the budget, and are unchanged from the previous budget given in the April 18 special meeting. The current 2018-19 amended budget had $44,054 allocated for books, however the budget would call for $9,900 each for adult books, teen books, and children’s books, which would come out to $29,700 for book spending. Database cuts on the budget would focus on removing underused and redundant databases that the library pays for currently that are provided with the Michigan eLibrary service, such as Ancestry.

Schofield-Dahl noted she has talked with representatives from Hoopla, a digital media service that would allow library patrons to check out movies, TV shows, ebooks, music, audiobooks and comics, to see if the $2,500 budgeted for the potential addition of their service would be cost-effective for the library.

“Most libraries of our size in Michigan who have Hoopla spend a little more money than I was planning on doing, so if it doesn’t seem to be feasible, then we might wait and bring it in after the first quarter or first half so the budget we do have would be able to cover it,” Schofield-Dahl said. “Or, we could go, ‘this isn’t the year,’ and put those dollars back into the materials budget. It will still be used on items for people to use and check out, whether or not they’re doing a physical item or downloading it.”

The changes made to the budget would, in the 2020-21 projected budget, put the net of revenues and expenditures at a positive $66, up from a positive $19 projected at the special meeting on April 18.

The approved budget now goes to the Three Rivers City Commission for final approval.

Board Vice-Chair Mike Fleckenstein said the board still wasn’t comfortable with the budget, but felt that some of the cuts could be covered with community donations. Currently $32,700 is budgeted for donations to the library.

“There are things in here we aren’t comfortable with, that we don’t like, including cutting the book budget, cutting the personnel hours, because everybody that works here does a great job for the community,” Fleckenstein said. “The amount that’s in the budget for donations is really small, and shouldn’t be our target. I think our target should be enough so we don’t have to reduce the book budget. No matter what we look at, you can only rattle these numbers so many different ways, something’s going to fall short. I just want to say our mindset should be, ‘yeah we have to do this,’ but what we intend to do is seek donations to cover these places where we’re falling short this year.”

Schofield-Dahl said she wants to start up a fundraising committee to come up with ways to fundraise more money for the library.