THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Public Library board approved its FY 2018-19 budget recommendation with revenues of $771,806, expenditures of $1,532,456, and a projected use of fund balance of $760,650 during its meeting on Tuesday, April 24.

The Three Rivers city commission will vote on the library’s recommended budget at the commission’s next meeting on Tuesday, May 8.

Following a presentation from Arkos Design President/CEO Jeff Anglemyer, the library board approved the architectural firm’s design proposal for TRPL’s future location at 88 N. Main St. in downtown Three Rivers, and authorized Arkos to proceed with the next step in the design process.

During the presentation Anglemyer said the former Southern Michigan Bank & Trust building has approximately “five to seven years left on (its) roof,” and windows in the building won’t be replaced initially because it can’t be accommodated “budget wise” at this time. The firm does however recommend replacing windows in the building with “more energy efficient windows” in the near future. He added the library will also close the lane/driveway that leads to Railroad Drive and use it primarily for dumpster access.

Anglemyer said upgrading the building’s elevator would result in more “costs and complications” than originally anticipated, and should be included in an “add alternate” bid, rather than in the library’s base bid.

