Home / Home

Library board affirms support of new hire

By: 
ALEK FROST, MANAGING EDITOR

THREE RIVERS — By a unanimous vote of those present, the Three Rivers Public Library Board of Trustees Tuesday approved a statement responding to the Three Rivers Commercial-News article published on Thursday, Jan. 18, regarding incoming library director S. Lynn Schofield-Dahl.
The statement reads as follows:
“On Thursday, January 18, the Three Rivers Commercial-News published an article raising concerns about the past job performance of incoming Three Rivers Public Library director S. Lynn Schofield-Dahl. The Three Rivers Public Library Board of Trustees and the Library Hiring Committee wholeheartedly stands behind its decision to offer the Three Rivers Public Library Director position to Schofield-Dahl, and look forward to her February 6 start date.
 

Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here