Library board accepts bid for renovation project

THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers Public Library accepted a bid for their renovation project at their future 88 N. Main St. location at a special meeting held Thursday.

The bid accepted by the board was from Three Rivers-based contractor Brussee/Brady in the amount of $959,300. The base bid was $829,000 plus a voluntary alternate from McNally Elevator for $130,300 for elevator replacement at the new building. Work on the elevator would ensure the new building would be ADA accessible.

Board President Julie Keefer said in an interview with the Commercial-News Friday that the bid is also contingent on approval from the Three Rivers City Commission and a funding allocation from the city to assist with the cost of the project.

Keefer said there was a lot of discussion among the board regarding the bid, what was and what wasn’t in it, and what the overall cost would be. Keefer said the board is eager to move forward with the project.

