THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Public Library Board of Trustees took the first step towards upgrading the library’s cataloging system when it approved a reallocation of funds request during its Tuesday, Jan. 23 meeting.

The library initially planned on upgrading its security system at its current location on West Michigan Avenue, putting aside $6,000 for that purpose in its 2017-18 FY budget. But with a move to downtown on the horizon, and the news that the library could utilize the existing security system at the former Southern Michigan Bank & Trust building, the library decided not to upgrade its security system at its current location, and instead reallocate some of that money, as well as the $7,500 it set aside for a self-checkout kiosk, towards converting its current system to a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cataloging system.



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.