Library to be closed on Sundays throughout the year

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Public Library Board announced the library will remain closed on Sundays throughout the year during its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The library is currently operating under its summer hours, and is closed on Sundays. Originally, the library planned to reopen on Sundays after Labor Day, but Service Specialist Kim Talbot, who has been working on Sundays at the library for eight years, said, “we just don’t have the numbers.”

“I don’t really see a point, not just fiscally, but for the future too of staying open on Sundays because we don’t have the numbers to match it, we don’t have the patronage,” Talbot said.

With the library’s future move to a larger building in downtown Three Rivers, Library Director Debra Greenacre said more employees would be required to work on Sundays to occupy the space.

“As we move forward with the bank building, as we all know, that’s three floors, two floors which will be utilized at all times, we would not be able to staff this until 4 p.m. with the two people that we currently staff,” Greenacre said. “So we thought moving forward, that now is a good time to say, now we won’t be open on Sundays.”

