Library accepts transfer of ownership for portion of parking lot previously owned by the city

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Public Library board voted unanimously Tuesday to accept a transfer of ownership from the city to the library for a portion of the parking lot located at the rear of its new downtown building.

According to a draft of a resolution authorizing the transfer of ownership from the city to the library, Southern Michigan Bank & Trust used and maintained that portion of the parking lot without knowing it did not own the entire parking area.

In a letter sent to Library Director Lynn Schofield-Dahl prior to Tuesday’s meeting, City Attorney J. Patrick O’Malley wrote that he would recommend the deed for the parking lot be approved at the next city commission meeting should the library board agree to accept the property.

“Lynn, attached is a proposed resolution, proposed deed and maps of the area described on the deed. This pertains to the small parking lot at the rear of the new downtown library building. In the course of the library’s purchase of this property from the Southern Michigan Bank & Trust, it was discovered that this portion of the parking lot was not owned by the bank, although the bank had been using and maintaining the area for years. I recommended to the city commission that this area should be under one ownership, namely the TR Public Library,” O’Malley wrote.

