Library’s microfilm project completed, collection’s return forthcoming

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Public Library board approved an invoice for the digitization of the library’s entire microfilm collection in the amount of $16,590.02 during its meeting Tuesday.

The library’s microfilm archive has been unavailable to patrons for several months, as the library sent the entire collection to be digitalized, which will allow library users to access a digital version of newspaper archives rather than using a microfilm machine.

Interim Library Director Bobbi Schoon said once the library pays the invoice in full, the collection should become available to library goers sometime in the near future.

“We are happy to have the microfilm project completed and expect to have the collection back soon,” Schoon said in an interview with the Commercial-News Wednesday.

In other business…

•Funds were approved for the asbestos abatement of windows at the library’s future location at 88 N. Main St. in downtown Three Rivers. The board approved $8,476 for abatement of asbestos in windows, plus additional air sampling costs, as long as it does not exceed the library director’s discretionary spending ($1,500).

Asbestos abatement for the employee entrance door will cost $500, and asbestos abatement for the basement door at 88 N. Main will also cost $500.

•It was announced the library will be closed for half the day on Oct. 9 for staff training. The library will reopen that day at noon.

•During the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting, Anna Smith of Three Rivers spoke about the past, present, and future of the Three Rivers Public Library as she sees it.

“Present: Appointment of Bobby Schoon as interim director — 100 percent yes — bravo,” Smith said. “She is a caring, dedicated, intelligent person who is goal oriented and her goal is a great library for everyone in Three Rivers. She is and has been involved in the moving of the library to its new home from the very beginning. She is and has everything we need. I can’t think of better person for the job.”

Smith continued, “Past: There are two departments that the city manager does not have complete control over and both have experienced rapid turnovers in board members and directors. These being the DDA Board and the Library Board. The directors have all moved to TR to take the jobs and out of TR after the short duration of their jobs. History repeats itself.”