Legislative update from LaSata, Miller

THREE RIVERS — Kim LaSata, Republican senator representing the 21st district, and Aaron Miller, Republican representative representing the 59th district, presented a legislative update on various topics including school funding and insurance reform at a meeting at the Three Rivers Community Schools Administrative Office Friday morning.

Miller began by providing an update on bills passed into law during the lame suck session before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took office, replacing former Gov. Rick Snyder. Laws include one “handing back local control” regulating fireworks, and another “groundbreaking” law that aims to to create a tunnel for Line 5, natural gas crude products pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac, to diminish its chances of a oil spill in the great lakes to “near zero,” Miler said.

“Pipelines are a necessity at this point, but we can do them right and we can do them safely,” Miller said.

