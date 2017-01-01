Home / Home

The legacy of Tom Petty lives on

By: 
Samantha May, Staff Writer

THREE RIVERS — The legacy of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers lives on through a six-member band from Grand Rapids.
The Insiders, a Tom Petty Tribute Band, was formed shortly after the passing of the legend by founding member Max Lockwood. In October 2017, Lockwood pulled together his experienced musician friends, and performed a benefit show, or “healing event,” in wake of Petty’s passing. The show raised a few thousand dollars to benefit a local women/children shelter in Grand Rapids.
“People love Tom Petty’s music so much, and we love it. It has been a real joy to travel around to share and honor his legacy,” Lockwood said.

