Leave with no doubt at Triple River Crossfit

THREE RIVERS — Leave no doubt is the mantra at Triple River Crossfit in Three Rivers and for the gym’s first annual Strongest Athlete Competition on Saturday, Sept. 16.

“Leave no doubt, it’s a mantra, a lifestyle. It means working hard and living life to the fullest. LND is like a mentality here at Triple River,” owner of Triple River Crossfit Autumn Yost said.

The gym decided to host their first annual strongest man competition after longing to offer the community something different.

“Brock (husband and owner of Triple River) has always had an interest in the event and we have the equipment so we wanted to try something unique and something a little different,” Autumn Yost said.

Over twenty men and women competed within their weight-classified divisions. Each competitor conquered six different events, which included carrying up to 190-pound farmers weights 60 yards, and lifting up to 200-pound stone weight to their shoulders six times.

Autumn Yost said the competition is made to really challenge the competitors’ “raw strength.” She said the gym supports strength and stability and their strongest athlete competition is the true test.

Since the gym’s overall mantra is leave no doubt, the event fits in with the gym’s community. A few members of the gym even participated in the event, bright and early, by cheering on the competitors and offering support.

“It’s a test to their raw strength, I don’t know how else to describe it. There is no variety to be strong. It’s cool to be strong that is our community. Strength and muscles are just cool here and we support it,” Autumn Yost said.

In comparison to the gym’s previous competition, the Independence games in June, this competition is a greater test of their strength, rather than endurance. Autumn Yost said the Independence Games involved greater teamwork and partnership with endurance-themed challenges, while the strongest athlete competition is solely on the individual’s strength.

“The games dealt with more team and partnership but with this one it’s more individual so I think it is more stressful because you are putting yourself out there and competing by yourself,” Autumn Yost said.

The winner of each division is honored with the title of strongest athlete from the gym. Autumn Yost said since the event is more competitive than previous events, the winner should feel very proud and honored with their accomplishments.

