Learning about the outdoors

Blake Seguin, outdoor educator at Camp Eberhart, talks to Andrews Elementary fourth-graders during their overnight camp this week. They learned about animal adaptations, archery, horseback riding, orienteering, predators/prey, rock climbing and team building. A special thing this class had the chance to do was sing Happy Birthday for Louie Baker, a former camper and benefactor of the camp’s Cooper-Baker Lodge. A video of their song will be sent to Baker, who will be turning 100 on Saturday.

