Hoppin Elementary principal Allison Taylor asked each teacher to select a student to participate in a “leadership lunch” she held Thursday, Feb. 2. During their working lunch, “I just asked what they liked and what they think we could make better and let them guide the discussion,” she said. “The students talked about some possible different playground equipment, clubs for after school like sports, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), arts, chess club etc. They talked about how they really like the teachers because they make things fun and they are nice. They also enjoyed the leadership lunch and our arrival and dismissal procedures that we started this year. I feel that things went really well and I am excited for our lunches next month.” Pictured clockwise starting with Taylor are fourth-graders Kinsleigh Garwick and Anabele Adams, and second-graders Aurora Knowlton and Lillian Blakley.