Pictured are Andrews Elementary Leaders of the month for December. Back Row: Alex Terry, Mekhi Singleton, Zoey Wood, William Burton, Kathryn Carlisi, Brynn Cupp and Annabelle Landon. Row three: Elizabeth Cabrera, Xavier Rodabaugh, Olivia Keckler, Layla Nordahl, Caroline Lash. Autumn Schroeder and Abby Schrock. Row two: Aeryn Redmond, Aliviah James, Lillie Kerr, Riley Kerr, Cora McIntyre, Makinly Carpenter and Nora Cupp. Front row: Brayden Patch, Sophia Costanza & Caidence Jacobs. Not pictured are Remington Jors and Khloe Johnson.

