Home / Home

Lawmakers, law enforcement seek compromise on facial recognition

By: 
Evan Jones, Capital News Service

LANSING – Lawmakers might restrict how Michigan police can use facial recognition software to fight crime.
A bill in the Senate would ban evidence obtained through facial recognition scanning, a process that runs a person’s photograph through a database of photographs from everyone arrested in Michigan.
The technology inputs one photo of a suspect and provides multiple related photos for law enforcement to determine the best match.   
Similarly, House lawmakers are considering a five-year moratorium on the technology’s use. The lawmakers are concerned about potential abuse by law enforcement.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media