Lawmakers, law enforcement seek compromise on facial recognition

LANSING – Lawmakers might restrict how Michigan police can use facial recognition software to fight crime.

A bill in the Senate would ban evidence obtained through facial recognition scanning, a process that runs a person’s photograph through a database of photographs from everyone arrested in Michigan.

The technology inputs one photo of a suspect and provides multiple related photos for law enforcement to determine the best match.

Similarly, House lawmakers are considering a five-year moratorium on the technology’s use. The lawmakers are concerned about potential abuse by law enforcement.