Law Enforcement Torch Run sees record turnout

CENTREVILLE — The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) in Centreville saw a record turnout on Friday, Sept. 29, with approximately 300 athletes from Area 18 Special Olympics Michigan participating.

Event coordinator Courtney Reingardt, who has organized the event for the past four years, said “something gets added each year that makes it better than the last.”

“It’s just a great way for the community to get involved with people who have special needs. When I took it over I actually got all the local fire departments to start coming in, bringing their trucks and that excites the athletes even more. They look forward to this every year, it is huge,” she said.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department and a number of local fire departments participated in the event, guiding athletes along the one-mile course.

“I think to have our law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders here to interact with (the athletes), to just hangout with them for a few hours and see their cars and trucks, it means so much to (the athletes). It’s a really great thing and the officers are great too, they love coming and the turnout is great this year, probably the best I’ve seen in the past few years, as far as our law enforcement and fire departments,” volunteer Brian Scott said.

“(The event) raises awareness and really puts our Special Olympic athletes in the spotlight, which is really cool and then also like I said, it gives them an opportunity to spend time with our law enforcement and first responders.”

Athlete Brandon Graber, of Centreville, said he and his fellow athletes appreciate everyone who helps make the Torch Run and other Special Olympics events happen.

“(Law enforcement) comes out, they volunteer, they take time out of their schedules, and we have loads of fun out here. We show our appreciation and our respect to everyone who helps the Special Olympics.”

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com.