Last Supper reenactment

Children in the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) class at St. Joseph Catholic Church in White Pigeon dressed as disciples to reenact the Last Supper. They also followed a donkey with Christ, and waved palm branches on Palm Sunday, April 9. The four canonical Gospels all state that the Last Supper took place towards the end of the week, after Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem and that Jesus and his Apostles shared a meal shortly before Jesus was crucified at the end of that week. Holy Week is the most solemn week in the Roman Catholic Faith.

Photo provided