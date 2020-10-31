The last sale: Local woman holds 48th and final garage sale

THREE RIVERS — Not a lot of people can say they have done something for 48 years straight.

Especially when it comes to garage sales.

Some people do garage sales only when they have too much stuff and need to sell something, and some do it on a whim. Some do garage sales only a couple of times in their lives, and some do them as a tradition.

But one local woman can make claim to having held a garage sale every year for the past 48 years that people still come back to year after year.

Barb Ruggles has curated and run a garage sale out of her Buckhorn Road home for 48 years straight, with this years’ being held for two days, Sept. 25 and 26. However, if you count the multiple days every year she has garage sales – usually two or three days on a weekend – she’s done more than 100 individual sale days.

“I think I'm the garage sale queen,” Ruggles said, chuckling. “I bet you couldn't tell me there's anyone in this country that's had 48 years of garage sales, I really don't.”

However, more than likely, this year will be the 89-year-old’s last one.

“I think so. I'd probably like to go a couple more years and make it 50, but I don’t think I can,” Ruggles said. “Maybe if I'm here, I'll do another one, but I don’t know if there will be a next year or not.”

Ruggles said she got hooked on garage sales by one of her neighbors, Betty Martin, who also did plenty of garage sales in her day.

“She was having one, and wanted to know if I wanted to have one a couple houses away,” Ruggles said. She said Martin would normally have garage sales around the same time she did, and would even go “back and forth” to each other’s garage sales from time to time.

Ruggles is known for selling a plethora of items at her sales, which stretch from the back of her garage to the front of her driveway. She has sold clothes, kitchen towels, jewelry, kitchenware, toys, videos, music, dolls, household items, crafts and other knick-knacks over the years. She said some of the items, like washcloths and dish cloths, she has made herself in the last 10 years, with simple button-up handles for easy placement on cupboard handles and oven handles.

She said people have enjoyed her garage sales for a couple of main reasons: cleanliness and convenience.

“I think it's because I am very clean, and I have price tags on every little piece and sizes on the clothes,” Ruggles said. “It's set up like a garage sale should be set up. It's like you're walking into a secondhand store, that's how good I've got it set up.”

She said normally she holds her sales in June, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sale had to be moved to September.

“We didn't try to do anything too soon because of the virus stuff, but otherwise, we usually have our sale at the end of June, and it would take most of the month of June to get settled up,” Ruggles said.

Ruggles said on a normal year, she makes about $500 to $600 with her sales, but said there have been years where she’s sold as much as $1,000 in items. The same reasons why she said people enjoy her sales were the same reason she has had a lot of sales every year.

“I think it’s because of my reputation, because they know everything is so clean and so well set up, they don't have to walk up to ask me what size things are,” Ruggles said. “We keep track in the notebooks of their name and then the price of what they're buying, and they come right out to the penny.”

There has only been one other minor scheduling hiccup in the past with Ruggles’ sales. In 1991, she said her husband had a heart attack just a couple of weeks before the annual sale was supposed to happen, and he had to have four stents placed in his heart. Ruggles was by his side during that time, and by the time he was released, Ruggles went right to work and had a small sale not at her house, but a friend’s house on Seventh Avenue by what was known at the time as Johnson Corporation.

Ruggles said she will miss meeting all the people that come by her garage sales as they come to an end.

“I will miss meeting the people; there are some that have come every year,” Ruggles said. “I don't really get away that often, so I think it's kind of nice to see the people.”

Ruggles said her favorite memory from doing the garage sales were the years they had a lemonade stand run by her children during the event.

“We used to have a lemonade stand out here, and the kids dressed up as Raggedy Ann and Andy doll costumes and fetched the lemonade,” Ruggles said. “One year, we had it where people could contribute to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and they raised $35, I think it was.”

Overall, Ruggles said she will miss doing the garage sales, but that she has enjoyed them for the years she did them.

“I've enjoyed it for all these years, and it's something I've always looked forward to,” Ruggles said.

