LaSata, Carra provide legislative updates to Chamber

THREE RIVERS — St. Joseph County’s local representatives in the Michigan legislature stopped by the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce Friday to give an update on the year that was in the legislature.

State Sen. Kim LaSata (R-Coloma) and State Rep. Steve Carra (R-Three Rivers) talked about their legislative accomplishments from the past year, as well as took questions from the audience of mainly business leaders and township and county leaders.

In her address, LaSata began by discussing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s State of the State address from two days prior, saying while the governor’s calls for bipartisanship “haven’t always matched her actions,” they have “seen what happens when we do work together.”

She said her main goals for the upcoming legislative year are to ensure students receive a quality education, attract new talent and increase access to training and skill improvement for workers, and reducing taxes on families and businesses to “help them recover from the effects of the pandemic.”

LaSata said she welcomed input from those in attendance on the state budget for the upcoming 2023 fiscal year, adding that the 2022 fiscal year budget will have a balance of $3.5 billion at years’ end. She then talked about a number of different economic development topics, including rising inflation, business relief, and the latest allegation that the state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency overpaid $8.5 billion in jobless claims throughout the pandemic.

LaSata also touted proposed legislation in the past year that would allow more employers to participate in the Michigan New Jobs Training Program as well as extending its sunset to 2028. The program allows community colleges to provide free training for employers that are creating new jobs and/or expanding operations in Michigan.

The biggest topic the state senator talked about however was infrastructure. She mentioned her work to provide more than $700,000 from the state for the upcoming restoration project on the Langley Covered Bridge, as well as taking a tour with St. Joseph County Road Commission Manager John Lindsey of bridges and inspections in the county. LaSata said she supported Senate Bill 529, which would use $1.3 billion in federal money to repair bridges in “severe condition” across the state.

LaSata also briefly discussed legislation introduced in the legislature that would use one-time federal funding to create loan and grant programs aimed at making meaningful repairs to dams across the state. With that, she mentioned the failures of the dams in the Midland area, as well as ongoing discussions on the need for dam repairs across the state.

During the question and answer session, LaSata said her priorities as a member of the Senate’s appropriations committee when it comes to potential supplemental funds are “looking to see what the needs are in the district.”

“I want to bring that money back to our district,” LaSata said. “That’s how I was able to get the $700,000 for the Covered Bridge, and I got some for United Way for their suicide prevention program.”

She also mentioned the effort for the demolition of the old Three Rivers Hospital building, saying she met with the head of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Quentin Messer, and presented him a file about the building. LaSata said she asked him to focus on “rural opportunities” because it was “very important to my district and communities.”

After some questions and answers from the audience, Carra made his presentation to the Chamber. The freshman representative touted his legislative record, in which he “voted ‘no’ more than anyone in the legislature,” and discussed one of his legislative efforts from the past year, including voting for a bill he co-sponsored that would ban “Critical Race Theory” in schools, one that was passed in the state House without any Democratic votes due to the Democratic caucus abstaining from voting on it (two Republican House members did not vote on the bill). The bill has not received a vote in the Senate.

Looking forward, Carra talked about how he believes county commissioners should be able to fire local health department officers. He cited his belief that “unelected bureaucrats” and the executive branch have too much say in decision-making, and that the state needs to “get back to a Constitutional republic where your voices are heard strongly through your elected legislators.”

“The local health officers, because they are hired by their county commissioners, I think they should be able to be fired, not just at cause, but working at the pleasure of the county commissioners, not needing a reason and not having to prove you need a reason,” Carra said. “If the county commissioners don’t think they’re doing a good job, they should have it in their hands to say, ‘we’d like to see someone else.’”

Carra also railed against mandates and health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying there should’ve been more recommendations instead of “controls, coercion and manipulation of society.”

Another bill Carra said he is working on has to do with allowing people to get birth certificates of people born to unmarried parents before Oct. 1, 1978 from their local registrar, instead of having to go through the state. Currently, Carra said county clerks would not have birth certificates on file in that specific circumstance. He called it “discrimination” to pay more and “take more time and energy” simply because someone’s parents weren’t married at the time of someone’s birth.

The premise of the potential bill was questioned a bit by former Three Rivers City Clerk Melissa Bliss, who now works for the county clerk’s office, who asked Carra during the Q&A whether there was a local issue with regards to the birth certificate issue and if he talked to any local county clerks in the district about it. Carra said the premise was initiated back in his days working for Rep. Steve Johnson, citing an issue in Allegan County, and said he had talked with “clerks around the state,” who said it was an issue.

During the Q&A after his presentation, Carra was asked by another attendee about his upcoming run for Congress, which he announced last year. He said he hadn’t decided which Congressional district he would run in yet since redistricting occurred, saying there were “multiple variables in play.” When asked again if he was running to represent St. Joseph County and the surrounding townships, he answered the same way.

“I don’t know where I’m running. If you think I was sitting here and I know what I’m doing and I know where I’m running and not telling you, that’s not the case. I don’t know if I’m running in District 4 or District 5,” Carra said, noting that incumbent 6th District Congressman Fred Upton could not run in the new 5th District, which includes St. Joseph County, but rather he could run in the 4th District.

“I want to represent St. Joseph County; I think I have more in common with the people of St. Joseph County than I do Kalamazoo County,” Carra added.

However, on Monday, Carra announced he would be running for Michigan’s 4th District in Congress, which covers Van Buren County, Allegan County, most of Kalamazoo County, and portions of Berrien County, Ottawa County and Calhoun County. His announcement sets up a potential GOP primary featuring him, Upton and Bill Huizenga.