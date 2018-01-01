Larink is Three Rivers Health’s New Year’s Baby

THREE RIVERS —Ellie Mac Larink was due on Jan. 14 but she came early, and as a result, she is Three Rivers Health’s New Year’s Baby for 2018.

“By no means did we even realize this was a thing, we just wanted to make it past the holidays,” said Lydia Larink, Ellie’s mother, referring to the bounty of gifts she and her husband Mike Larink received after Ellie was born. “But we feel blessed, we feel honored that (the nursing staff) put so much work into this, and that they care this much.”

Ellie was born on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 8:15 a.m. She weighed seven pounds, eight and half ounces, and measured 19 1/2 inches long.



