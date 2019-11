FABIUS TOWNSHIP — On Tuesday, Nov. 5 at approximately 4 p.m., deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department took a report of a larceny in the 11000 block of Coon Hollow Rd. in Fabius Township.

A Generac generator and four solid wood overhead doors were taken. The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department 269-467-9045.