Langs hired as new Centreville baseball coach

CENTREVILLE — Tyler Langs has a passion for investing in the lives of kids.

That’s why Langs, Centreville’s varsity football coach, didn’t hesitate when the opportunity to take on the role of varsity baseball coach came about.

Langs was officially hired by the Centreville Board of Education at its Monday meeting to replace Mike Webster as the Bulldogs’ new head coach.

Webster resigned earlier this fall after accepting the position of varsity baseball coach at Portage Central High School.

“I have played and coached baseball and I really enjoy the cerebral part, the thinking, of the game. But when you invest in kids and their lives in a school and take another season to build those relationships with them, you jump at that opportunity,” said Langs, who starred in football, basketball, and baseball in high school at Climax-Scotts.

“Centreville has good kids and a great baseball program, and it’s going to be fun to be a part of that.”

Langs coached at the varsity level at a high school out in the Philadelphia, Penn. Area before accepting a position coaching varsity football at Unionville-Sebewaing in Michigan’s Thumb area.

“I actually coached track when I was at Unionville-Sebewaing,” Langs said.

“So when this opportunity at Centreville opened up, I was excited to be able to get back into baseball. I’ve been missing it.”

Langs accepted the position of varsity football coach at Centreville early last summer and guided the Bulldogs to a 3-6 record, including a 36-14 win over Hartford. The Bulldogs had finished just 1-8 the previous season.

Langs’ goals for the baseball program are similar to what he has instilled on the gridiron with the Bulldogs.

“It’s not different. The goal is to compete and get better every day. We want to teach the little things, attitude and discipline, have some fun, and see what happens,” Langs said.

Under Webster, Centreville captured four district titles, two regional championships, and made two Division 4 state semifinal appearances, including a state runner-up finish in 2015.

