The Landmark TapHouse & Grille holds groundbreaking ceremony downtown

THREE RIVERS — A groundbreaking ceremony and check presentation was held on Friday, March 16 for The Landmark TapHouse & Grille, which will be located in the former Pub 21 property in downtown Three Rivers.

Owners Mike and Nancy Russell, along with representatives from the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority/Main Street program (TRDDA), the City of Three Rivers, Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce, other partners, and a number of private citizens attended Friday’s ceremony, which included an opportunity to meet the owners to discuss their vision, a sneak peek at the space as well as the architectural design for the Landmark TapHouse & Grill, and refreshments at Main Street Café.

Bruce Johnston of Revitalize, LLC served as master of ceremonies, while Mary Judnich, regional manager for U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Mike Ryan, district director for U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, Scott Olson and Nicole Aboudib, of Pioneer Construction, Dave Vago, TRDDA/Main Street program director, Joe Bippus, city manger, Emily Petz of MEDC, and owners Mike and Nancy Russell each said a few words about the project.



