Landmark Taphouse and Grille opens up downtown

After several years of planning and construction, Landmark Taphouse and Grille opened up on Friday, March 8, with an open house event at their 21 North Main Street location.

“It’s a relief,” Nancy Russell, co-owner of Landmark, said. “I can’t believe it’s here, it’s took a while, but overall it’s good to get this opened.”

It has taken a while. Russell said from the time she and her husband started planning the restaurant to it’s opening on Friday, it took five years to complete the process.

Russell said that the process of getting Landmark open wasn’t easy.

“It was a little more than what we thought it was,” Russell said. “We had applied for grant funding through the state, and the process was a little more entailed than we thought. There was a lot of paperwork, a lot of things you didn’t think about or know you had to have when you started the process. It was a crash course in business and learning and as far as what is needed in that.”

Russell, who also co-owns Main Street Café, said that Landmark would bring a lot of different things to downtown Three Rivers.

“We bring a good place to eat, a place to hang out with friends and family, a good atmosphere, and friendly service,” Russell said. “Personally, I’m not big on chain restaurants, I look for the off-the-wall-type places or local places. Because this is the second restaurant we own, we try to put back into the town we’re in instead of the franchises or chains.”

Some of the interior features of Landmark come from the history of the building, including a room with a sign from the old Doc’s Tap Room, and part of the old tin ceiling used in a unique way.

“We tried to repurpose as much as we could during the demolition, so they could use it during the rebuild,” Russell said. “If they weren’t meant for anything, the tin ceiling pieces for example, and we didn’t have enough to re-do them, we thought, ‘let’s decorate with it.’ The project team came up with the idea of putting the tin ceiling pieces around the bar and the half-walls, trying to keep some of the history with the building.”

Russell credits Pioneer Construction with how well they handled the project.

“They did a fantastic job, can’t say one bad thing about them,” Russell said.

Andrew George, a board member on the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority, was excited about Landmark opening.

“It has been a long time coming,” George said. “The DDA is excited that it’s here, and being in here for the first time myself, I’m extremely impressed by the layout and atmosphere. We’re confident that Landmark will be essential in revitalization efforts downtown.”

Landmark will be open from noon to 9 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

